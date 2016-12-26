IMPD responds to fights at Castleton Square Mall

https://twitter.com/IMPD_News/status/813567291728261120INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls of fights at Castleton Square Mall Monday evening.

According to IMPD, officers arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. and started dispersing a group of juveniles, breaking up at least two fights in the process.

Police also said they received reports about possible shots fired from within the crowd.

IMPD officers and the Event Response Group helped with crowd control. Police said one male and six juveniles were arrested in incident.

The seven juveniles arrested face preliminary for battery and resisting arrest.

Officers are asking that parents come pick up their children.

#IMPDNOW: Several media reports saying several shopping malls across the country had similar fights/disturbances break out this weekend — IMPD (@IMPD_News) December 27, 2016

#IMPDNOW: Off-duty officers working @CastletonSqMall reacted quickly to control situation. #ERG had situation under control within minutes — IMPD (@IMPD_News) December 27, 2016

#IMPDNOW: Area around #CastletonSqMall is secure and returning to normal. No significant injuries and several juvenile arrests — IMPD (@IMPD_News) December 27, 2016

Police there were no injuries and no one have been reported shot at this time.

Other similar incidents around the country were reported as well.

