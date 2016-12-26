IMPD responds to fights at Castleton Square Mall

https://twitter.com/IMPD_News/status/813567291728261120INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls of fights at Castleton Square Mall Monday evening.
According to IMPD, officers arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. and started dispersing a group of juveniles, breaking up at least two fights in the process.
Police also said they received reports about possible shots fired from within the crowd.
IMPD officers and the Event Response Group helped with crowd control. Police said one male and six juveniles were arrested in incident.
The seven juveniles arrested face preliminary for battery and resisting arrest.
Officers are asking that parents come pick up their children.
Police there were no injuries and no one have been reported shot at this time.
