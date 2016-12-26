Indianapolis Auto Show rolls into town

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re on vacation this week and looking for something for the entire family, the Indianapolis Auto Show rolled into town Monday.

It’s the 103rd year for the show.

Families use it as a bonding experience.

“Togetherness and spending time out here with my son,” said Joe Click, who was there with his son.

“We just like to come every year,” said Keegan Click.

The Click family has been coming to the show for at least the last five years.

40 automakers are exhibiting their 2017 models.

“Something for everyone,” said Marty Murphy, the show manager. “We have electric vehicles, we have hybrids, we have trucks, we have minivans.”

Some 50,000 are expected to crowd into the Indiana Convention Center over the course of the next week.

And it’s John Leavell’s job to keep the cars clean.

He’s the owner of Sunshine Detail services. And one of just a few local business owners contracted for the show.

Automakers have the option of hiring local people or bringing in their own.

He says keeping that shine is week-long process.

“There’s two phases to the detail process. One began before Christmas and today is called the ‘porter service,’ said Leavell. During the porter service it’s important to put the proper waxing on the vehicle therefore when fingerprints get on there you can come back with a soft cloth and get it off.”

The show runs through Sunday, Jan. 1. Ticket information can be found here.

