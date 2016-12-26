Indy Auto Show starts up at Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Auto Show is beginning Monday morning.

The show is open every day until Sunday, January 1 at the Indiana Convention Center

Tickets are $7 at the door for adults. Active duty military, police or fire personnel, as well as children 12 and younger get in for free.

The Indy Auto Show schedule:

Monday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...