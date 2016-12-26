Make your New Year’s Resolution to get your retirement plans in order

Managing finances. Saving money. Getting on track. Each of these seems to be on someone’s resolution list every year and for good reason! Alexander Joyce, of ReJoyce Financial, explains how we can get 2017 started off right!

Look at your risk tolerance – is your risk tolerance appropriate for your goals and retirement plans? Are you able and willing to handle swings in your investments? Can you withstand risk or is a loss in assets something you can handle What can you afford to lose? Your time frame Emotional ability to handle risk Is now the time to start distribution from your assets? Children Legacy/Donation Is this the year you start receiving social security benefits? If so, how? Age 62, 67

To learn more, visit http://rejoycefinancial.com/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL

