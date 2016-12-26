Man ejected from tractor in southeast Indiana crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man has suffered life threatening injuries after his tractor collided with a car Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. on State Road 350 near Base Road in Ripley County.

Early investigations indicated that 41-year-old Richard J. Campos rear ended a 1958 Ford tractor driven by 65-year-old Hubert E. Brown.

The force of the collision caused Brown to be ejected from the tractor. He has since been transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital to treat his injuries.

Campos was later placed under arrest on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while causing serious bodily injury. He blew a .26 in the breathalyzer test, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Campos was not injured in the crash.

