Monday is National Thank You Note Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s National Thank You Note Day. The day is celebrated annually on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

According to the National Calendar, participants should gather some note cards, paper, pen, envelopes and stamps to write special thank yous for the gifts you received.

Taking time to thank friends and family has a special meaning, and the person receiving the thank you note will enjoy getting the card in the mail.

Here are some tips when writing the thank you notes:

Begin to thank the person by acknowledging the specific gift and how thought it is

If delivered by mail, be sure to let the person know it arrived safely and how much you enjoy it

If the person gave you the gift in person, mention something you remember from the visit

Close your thank you note by telling the person how kind it was for them to remember you

Be sure to use #NationalThankYouNoteDay on social media.

