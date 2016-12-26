Near record warmth brings outdoor fun and potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dec. 26’s near record warmth got Hoosiers outside, but it’s also expected to create roadway problems.

The Monon Trail in Indianapolis was a busy spot Monday. Despite the rain, Hoosiers found themselves outdoors.

“Come outside, and run,” Indianapolis visitor, Fabin Churchill said. “I guess I should’ve looked at the forecast first, huh? But, hey, I’m here, so I’m running.”

Some even grabbed a cold treat. “I was able to go out and get ice cream, and walk around,” Westfield resident, Jackie Davis said. “I was able to wear sandals. I don’t have to wear boots. It’s just very bizarre.”

Monday climbed to the mid-60’s, just below Dec. 26’s record high. “Indiana,” Indianapolis resident, Logan Wechter said. “That’s how I would describe it. You don’t know what to expect. I say, come out and enjoy it.”

But enjoying it came with some consequences. After days of frigid air last week, this late Dec. thaw is producing potholes.

“There have been more than usual, I think,” Davis said. “Potholes are terrible, man,” Churchill said. “The city got to do something about that, man.”

In fact, Indy DPW says it is attacking potholes. With the wild weather changes, it put out a call to its social media page asking neighbors to alert them of potholes, and later this week it will get to as many as it can.

Right now, there are 186 pothole reports across Indianapolis. The bigger problem will come in a couple months.

But with spring like conditions now, like some Hoosiers Monday, crews are running to stay ahead. “It’s weird to not see snow, so I planned on taking my younger sibling sledding and carrying on while I’m in town, but can’t do that,” Churchill said.

Tuesday, Indy DPW said it’ll work on the potholes. But it needs neighbor help.

If you see one, either give the mayor’s action center a call, 317-327-4000, or use your smart device to report it online.

