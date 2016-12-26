NYE Cocktails

Reach for the hard soda this New Year’s and pour yourself a cocktail! Erin Edds, President & Founder of Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda, shows us how to make TWO different types of cocktails, using both Garden Party flavors – Violet and Ruby.

Winter Sangria

4 cans Garden Party Ruby

1 bottle Lambrusco

½ cup Cranberry Vodka

¼ cup Cointreau

Sliced Limes & Oranges & Luxardo cherries

Purple Rain

3 oz Garden Party Violet

½ oz Chambord

Strained and served up with lemon twist & blackberries

ABOUT GARDEN PARTY

Founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, Erin and Stephen Edds created Garden Party Hard Soda in 2016 after recognizing the growing trend of ready to drink adult beverages expanding beyond beer and wine. Garden Party is 100 percent all natural, eight percent alcohol by volume, and comes in two amazing flavors – Ruby and Violet.

Ruby and Violet are currently sold in four packs or single cans at various locations throughout Indiana including all 57 Big Red Liquors as well as select Marsh, Crown Liquors and 21st Amendment locations. Nationally recognized and respected local restaurants such as Café Patachou are also including Garden Party Botanical on their cocktail menus.

• Garden Party was recently named a 2016 Innovation of the Year winner by Beverage Industry Magazine.

• Beverage Industry’s Innovation of the Year award is an annual honor highlighting the top five new releases out of the over 3,000 beverages launched in 2016.

• Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda is the first woman-owned brand and the first Indiana-based beverage company to earn this high industry honor.

• Award recipients are selected by Beverage Industry editors based upon innovation of concept, branding, packaging and quality.

To learn more, visit www.drinkgp.com.

