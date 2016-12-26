Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

In this Nov. 9, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in New York. Trump elicited wild cheers on the campaign trail by pledging to “drain the swamp” in Washington but the president-elect’s transition team is populated largely with creatures of the capital, including former federal bureaucrats, think-tank academics, corporate lawyers and special interests lobbyists. An internal organizational chart for the Trump transition team lists more than 30 names, some well-known within the GOP establishment. They are tasked with helping to select and vet Trump’s cabinet, as well as map out the key policy initiatives the new administration will pursue.(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.”

His post on Twitter Monday is the president-elect’s latest comment since the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the U.N. has “such great potential,” but it has become “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

On Friday, Trump warned, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be “very neutral” on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

