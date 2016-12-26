Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.”

His post on Twitter Monday is the president-elect’s latest comment since the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the U.N. has “such great potential,” but it has become “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

On Friday, Trump warned, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be “very neutral” on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...