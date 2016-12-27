25 displaced after northeast side apartment building fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were rescued and more than two dozen residents were displaced due to a fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Monday night.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court just before midnight.

One of seven people rescued was a baby handed down by its mother from a third floor balcony, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Two children and two adults were also evacuated by firefighters from a stairwell.

The fire started in the basement, and 25 residents were left without a home for the night due to smoke. It caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Firefighters said the building, which houses 10 apartments, did not have working smoke alarms. Four people were checked out by medics on scene, but no one was seriously hurt.

