3 in custody following Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men have been arrested following the robbery of a Family Dollar on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery occurred just before 10:00 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of East 21st Street.

The three suspects were arrested shortly after responding officers noticed them sitting in a parked vehicle near the scene.

Officers noticed that there was a silver revolver and blue latex gloves that matched the store’s video surveillance of the robbery.

The three men were identified as 20-year-old Douglas Allen, 20-year-old Dominic Bailey and 18-year-old Terry Briscoe.

All three have been initially charged with armed robbery.

