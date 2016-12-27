BSU ChirpFest issuing full refund for Chance the Rapper tickets after paying fake source

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Those who purchased a ticket to see Chance the Rapper at ChirpFest in Muncie will be issued a full refund, according to The Ball State Daily.

The school paper says ChirpFest discovered on Monday the company they paid to book Chance the Rapper was a fake source.

“We reached out to a reputable company that we had done our research on and thought we were OK,” Organizer Chris Cammack said. “We weren’t planning on posting anything until we got our marketing material approved by Chance’s management team.”

The group was not planning on announcing Chance the Rapper would be attending the event, but the school paper says it was leaked by a former sponsor.

An EventBrite page was created to provide Ball State students with the possibility of 30 percent off tickets.

“The reason why it was live and people could purchase tickets was because it was live on our page,” Cammack said. “People weren’t supposed to be able to [buy tickets] or know about Chance coming to Ball State.”

Both ChirpFest and Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to address the issue.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience; everyone that has purchased tickets to our Spring 2017 Event will be refunded. — The ChirpFest (@ChirpFestival) December 27, 2016

I'm not playing chirpfest at ball state, don't buy fake tix. If you already bought fake tix, go demand your money back. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2016

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience; everyone that has purchased tickets to our Spring 2017 Event will be refunded,” the organization tweeted. “We take full responsibility for the mishaps and plan on handling this matter with the booking company that fraud us. We have not publicly advertised this event because we believe on having everything in order. We will keep you updated. Again, we are truly sorry for everyone that was hurt during this process. Your money will be refunded.”

It is unknown at this time how many tickets were sold.

