BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left a home with extensive damage Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 6100 block of South Jonesville Road just after 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle caused significant damage to the outside of the home and also hit a gas line.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have left the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...