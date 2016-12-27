Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Indiana Grand

Ring in the New Year at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino!

Chef Ashley Archer prepares a Winter Truffle Risotto with Duck Confit and Red Wine Poached Pear with Buttermilk Ice Cream, all which can be sampled at Saturday’s party!

Solid Gold | NYE 2017

Go Grand and Boogie this NYE!

Dress to impress with your flashiest threads and platform shoes. Then, roll in to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino this New Year’s Eve for a foxy-good time! Move to the groove with FREE entertainment by the Shagadelics, be fab with Solid Gold party favors and get down & funky as we ring in 2017. We’re going to party to the max like it’s…1977!

CATCH YA ON THE FLIP SIDE!

Free Far Out Favors!

Free Groovy Admission!

Free Dyn-o-mite Entertainment!

If you’re unable to make it to Shelbyville on Saturday, no need to worry: we are broadcasting the event LIVE on WISH-TV from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m., commercial-free, with Tracy & Amber hosting!

For more details, go to http://www.indianagrand.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTAUR GAMING

