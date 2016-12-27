IFD responds to burning house on south side

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the south side just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews helped a 58-year-old man leave the burning house, and the fire was under control within ten minutes.

The man told firefighters he woke up from a nap when he smelled smoke and found fire in the kitchen.

Investigators believe the source of the fire could have been electrical.

The man said that while he owns working smoke alarms, he had not installed them again following a recent home remodel.

The Indianapolis Fire Department would like to remind residents to use these last few days of 2016 to ensure all smoke detectors are working.

In addition, make sure you have a family evacuation plan in place that includes two ways out of every room and a pre-arranged meeting place.

If you need a smoke detector, please call 317-327-6093, and someone from IFD Fire and Life Safety Division will assist you.

