INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is recovering after a house fire on the southwest side..

It happened overnight Monday into Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Newhaven drive, just north of the airport.

Firefighters said a bedroom fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition for smoke inhalation and burns.

Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.

The cause is under investigation.

