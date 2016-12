The Tipton Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man using counterfeit $20 bills at area gas stations.

The man is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds.

He has also been purchasing lottery tickets, cashing them in, and then switching the real bills with counterfeit bills to buy additional tickets.

If you know this man or may be a victim of this crime, please contact the Tipton Police Department at 765-675-2152.

