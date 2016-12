(WISH) — TSA shared its most wild finds in carry-on luggage this year on Instagram. They say most of the items were prohibited.

Some of the items found include:

Bladed dragon claw found in Atlanta

Bladed dragon claw found in Atlanta Gold plated bullet-decorated oxygen mask (this is legal)

A pair of five-bladed floggers in Houston

Bat with barbed wire (Walking Dead fans may be familiar with this item)

Bat with barbed wire (Walking Dead fans may be familiar with this item)

