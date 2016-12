KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — 17-year-old Gradyn Rodgers is is battling cancer for the second time.

He said if it wasn’t for blood donations he may not be here today.

That’s the reason he decided to hold a blood drive of his own to help give back in honor of those who helped him.

There will be another blood drive on Thursday at the Chapel Hill Christian Church at 12:00 p.m. for those who were unable to make the blood drive Wednesday.

