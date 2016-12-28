Domestic dispute in Lafayette leads to stabbing, arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman was arrested after stabbing a man during a domestic dispute Monday.

Mariah Wilson, 25, is accused of stabbing a man during an altercation that took place inside a home on Columbia Street.

Wilson allegedly stabbed the man in the back during an argument, according to Lt. Brian Gossard with the Lafayette Police Department.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but police said several layers of his clothing were punctured.

The two individuals share a child. The Department of Child Services was called to care for the child.

Wilson was arrested and faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

