(WISH) – Indiana is one of several states that will see a tax increase on gas in 2017.

It’s one of seven states that are hiking gas taxes on Jan. 1.

Indiana’s state gas tax is 18 cents per gallon, and the increase will bring it up to 8 to 10 cents more. That’s about $12 to $14 more per month.

The tax will go to improve roads, bridges, and add lanes were needed.

