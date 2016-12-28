Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping state Democrats took in November’s election.

Chairman John Zody announced Wednesday he would seek re-election in March to the position he’s held since 2013. Zody says he was disappointed with the election results that saw Republicans win races for governor and U.S. Senate as they swept all statewide contests.

Zody says he wants to focus on preparing for Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly’s 2018 re-election campaign. Donnelly issued a statement backing Zody, as did U.S. Rep. Andre Carson and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Republican Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb announced this month his pick of Indianapolis-area attorney Kyle Hupfer as the new state GOP chairman, replacing current Chairman Jeff Cardwell.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...