Indy blogger provides options to keep kids busy during winter break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis blogger is providing options to keep the kids busy during winter break.

Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com says even her family has a hard time finding activities during winter break.

She suggests getting out of the house and going to playgrounds. Some of the indoor play spaces around Indianapolis include Incrediplex, Corner Stone Lutheran Church, Recreation Unlimited, and Carters Play Place. There are also opportunities to save money when visiting the indoor play spaces with coupons.

If your kids are more creative, Mann suggests heading to Nickle Plate Arts. They have classes for any type of artist and you can just drop in.

“Right now, because it’s the holiday season, take advantage of those exhibits at museums that will be leaving and departing for the holidays they are coming up soon,” said Mann. “Community Tuesdays give you discounted admission to a lot of the White River Park Museums. So you can go to the State Museum with your kids for a more affordable price.”

Lastly, go outside for a hike or hit a few nature centers in the area. Be sure to bundle up and bring an extra pair of shoes so you don’t track mud everywhere after playing.

