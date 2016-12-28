Marion Police looking for information on man passing off counterfeit $100 bills

Marion, Ind. (WISH) — Marion Police are investigating a string counterfeit $100 bills used at local establishments to get real currency back as change.

The counterfeit bills were used at nine chain restaurants, including Starbucks and Burger King, and a Dunham’s Sports, along South Western Avenue on Dec. 26 and 27.

According to reports, the suspect has made minimal purchases at the establishments to obtain cash as change, often not even waiting to receive the goods he purchased.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male with medium/dark skin in his mid-20s, approximately 5′ 7″ with a shaved head, gold teeth, and tattoos under left eye and possibly his neck.

He may be driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle; no license plate number is available at this time.

If you have any information about this individual, please call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417.

