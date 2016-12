Time to amp up your skills in the kitchen in 2017

Chef Amy von Eiff from A Cut Above Catering explains why 2017 is the year to get into the kitchen.

Chef Amy also announces the upcoming class schedule, how to sign up for A Cut Above Catering’s newsletter, and what you need to know to the throw a rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party!

Go to www.acutabovecatering.com for the latest!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY A CUT ABOVE CATERING

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...