Notable Restaurant Openings in 2016

So many great restaurants have opened in Indy over the past 12 months!



Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host of Eat Drink Indy, highlights the most notable openings:

The much-anticipated Ramen Ray opened early in 2016.

Vida opened last February; this past fall, it was awarded four diamonds from AAA, currently the only four-diamond restaurant in Indy!

ClusterTruck, the popular food delivery service, opened in March.

Nada opened in March.

Big Woods opened in Main Street in Speedway in time for the 500 in May.

Open Society opened last summer at 49th and College.

More steakhouses in 2016:

Hyde Park Prime and CharBlue opened downtown.

LongBranch opened at the corner of Delaware and 22nd Streets.

Festiva opened on East 16th Street near the Monon.

For the latest on openings and closings, go to www.eatdrinkindy.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...