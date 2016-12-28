Police warn of new text message scam

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public against new cases of fraud perpetrated through text messaging.
Detective Jason Williams says victims receive a text message from a unfamiliar phone number, saying they’re approved for a home improvement grant of up to $60,000.
In at least one case, the sender used a phone number with an out-of-state area code.
The sender then requested that the recipient transfer money via MoneyGram to a person named Sara Doria, believed to be a false name.
The victim never received grant money, instead given excuses and tricked into continuing to send funds.
Williams said this morning’s victim was cheated out of nearly $1,600.
The sheriff’s office would like to discourage giving out any personal information out through text message.
If you receive any contact from a suspicious phone number, please contact Detective Williams directly at 812-565-5928.