Richmond Hill Explosion case coming to a close; sentencing begins for Hults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Richmond Hill Explosion case is coming to a close on Wednesday. The final person involved in the insurance fraud plot is scheduled to be sentenced.

As part of a plea deal, Glenn Hults admits he helped in the plot.

The deal calls for Hults to serve up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say Hults did not set the explosives but did talk to the others involved before it happened.

The explosion in 2012 killed Dion and Jennifer Longworth and damaged or destroyed 80 homes in the Richmond Hill neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...