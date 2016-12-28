South Carolina man requesting to protect Betty White from 2016

(WISH) – A South Carolina man is requesting to be a “golden guard” for Betty White after a rough year in celebrity deaths.

Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg, South Carolina created a GoFundMe page titled, “Help Protect Betty White from 2016.”

He created the page because he wants to pay the 94-year-old “Golden Girls” actress’ to be her body guard.

Hrysikos wrote, “If she’s okay with it, i’ll fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe ’til January 1st, 2017.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, he’s raised $2,400 of his $2,000 goal.

If White does not want his protection, he said he will donate the money to a youth theater company in Spartanburg.

The GoFundMe was created hours after news broke “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher had died.

CNN contributed to this report.

