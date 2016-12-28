Top 10 Viral Moments of 2016, Part 1

What had everyone talking in 2016?

Here is the first installment of the Top 10 Viral Moments of 2016:

Pokémon GO Memes

– Pokémon GO became an instant hit and was released in the U.S. on July 6th on Apple and Android devices

– Essentially, you pick an avatar to play as to try and capture Pokémon in your exact locations

– It is as if Pokémon is brought to real life

– Memes starting popping up about the addicting game and tendencies to always see people in parks, checking their phones or following to certain locations to catch a rare Pokémon

The Color Purple sings “Purple Rain”

– Grammy winner and music icon Prince died on April 21st at the age of 57

– The music world lost one of its legends and many used social media to post tributes to the late singer

– The cast of Broadway’s “The Color Purple” paid a special tribute to Prince the night of his death following the show

– Stars Jennifer Hudson and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (Eh-REEVE-OH) led the cast in singing “Purple Rain”

Real-Life Mario Kart

– Mario Kart was and still is one of Nintendo’s signature games, with versions on Nintendo 64, Gamecube, Wii, and more

– Fans in London brought the iconic racing game to reality by racing around the Westfield Shopping Center Mall

– Participants dressed up as classic characters, such as Mario, Peach, Luigi, and Wario, and used banana peels to slow down opponents, as well as other obstacles

Tonga’s Flag Bearer in Rio

– The Rio Olympics kicked off the Opening Ceremony on Friday, August 5th

– A participating athlete is selected from each country to carry the flag around the stadium to show their representation in the Games

– Tonga has one medal in its history in Olympic competition, but it may be known now for their flag bearer

– Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, a participant in taekwondo, carried the Tonga flag shirtless with a Tonga mat wrapped around his waist and PLENTY of oil to cover his bare skin

– Social media went crazy over this, and he received loud roars of approval from the audience in Rio

Mannequin Challenge is latest Internet Sensation

– The latest internet sensation began on October 12th by students in Jacksonville, Florida

– Typically performed to the song “Black Beatles” by Rae (RAY) Sremmurd (SHREMERD), groups of people will freeze in action like mannequins while being recorded

– Celebrities and athletes took part too, including Hillary Clinton, LeBron James, the cast of Hamilton, Taylor Swift, and many more

Tune in to tomorrow’s show for the Top 5 Viral Moments of 2016!

