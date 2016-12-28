2 arrested at Plainfield Correctional Facility after throwing packages onto grounds

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been arrested after throwing contraband over a fence into the Plainfield Correctional Facility grounds last week.

Just before 1 a.m. Dec. 21, staff at the facility saw a red car approach the facility. A man got out, threw three packages over the fence, got back in the car and left the grounds.

Police stopped the car a short time later, arresting the car’s occupants, Brianne Gover and Justin Jones, and transporting them to Hendricks County Jail.

Plainfield Correction Facility Superintendent Stanley Knight confirmed the arrests. “I would like to thank the facility staff and the Plainfield Police Department for their dedication and vigilance, in keeping our community safe. We will continue to work diligently to prevent contraband from entering the facility and those caught will be prosecuted,” said Knight.

Gover and Jones are charged with trafficking with an inmate; Gover is also charged with possession of a synthetic drug.

