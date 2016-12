INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One dog was killed in a mobile home fire on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 4400 block of South Madison Avenue.

IFD said the fire resulted in $10,000 damage and the death of a Pit Bull.

No occupants were home at the time.

The cause of fire has not yet been determined.

