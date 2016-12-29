Elegant gowns for New Year’s Eve

Break out the cocktail dress, it’s time to ring in the new year! Christa Weaver, Owner of Elegant L Formal Wear in Shelbyville, shows us a few dress options that you’re sure to love! Cheers!

Elegant L Address: 117 S Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Don’t forget to watch WISH-TV on New Year’s Eve starting at 11:30 p.m. Help ring in the new year with Tracy and Amber LIVE at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. Elegant L is dressing Amber for the big event!

About Christa and Elegant L:

Christa Weaver’s love for fashion began as a young girl sewing and modeling her designs in 4-H. She took that love on to Purdue University to study Fashion Merchandising. While in Lafayette, Indiana, she worked part time at a formal wear store. It was then that she knew the formal wear industry was where she belonged. During her summers she worked at a bridal boutique in her hometown. Three years after graduating from Purdue, Christa purchased that boutique in her hometown and changed the name to Elegant L. She is passionate about her business, her clients, and creating an unforgettable experience for them. Christa is also passionate about giving back to her community and is involved many organizations that allow her to do so.

To learn more, visit them on Facebook or visit www.elegantLformalwear.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTAUR RACING

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...