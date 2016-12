MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The bomb squad is on scene after officials found an explosive device at a business in Muncie, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials found the explosive device in the parking lot of PDQ Taxi in Muncie located at 200 South Madison Street.

The device was found Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...