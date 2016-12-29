Fort Wayne woman reports theft suspect coming to her home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning people of thefts being committed by a person who is allowed entry into their home under false pretenses and then steals their valuables.

The thefts have been taking place since at least August and have occurred in several different areas of the city. The most recent sighting of the suspect took place Wednesday, when a woman called police after reading a previous version of this article.

The woman told police a silver SUV style vehicle, possibly resembling a Dodge Magnum, pulled into her Chantada Lane driveway at around 2 p.m. A slender black male got out of the vehicle and came up to her door. The man told her he was from out of town and was looking for his grandmother’s home, as she might possibly live on the same street. The woman said the man eventually left after he saw someone else in the house.

The woman said she didn’t think to call police until she read about the previous thefts.

The suspect, described only as a black male in his 20s with short hair, a slender build and about 5’10” to 6′ tall, approaches the victim and has been known to ask to use a phone or claim he’s been locked out of his house or he’s looking for his grandmother’s home. He’s also claimed to be a high school athlete.

Once he gains entry, the thief will ask for a glass of water or permission to use the bathroom as an excuse to look for purses, wallets, cell phones or credit cards to steal.

Many of the victims have described the thief as being very nice. There have been at least 12 incidents involving the suspect, the most recent one taking place on Tuesday at a home on Aboite Center Road. Other thefts have taken place at homes on Knightswood Drive, New England Drive, Georgetown Lane, Farnsworth Drive, Winchester Road, Stafford Drive, Kekionga Drive, Clinton Street, Lahmeyer Road and East State Boulevard.

Police ask anyone coming in contact with this person to get a very thorough vehicle description and/or license plate number, as well a direction of travel along with a descriptiong of the suspect’s clothing.

