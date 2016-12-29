IMPD investigating armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

According to IMPD, the incident happened in the area near Indiana Avenue and North Michigan Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim stated he was walking southbound when the suspect, who was walking northbound, approached him. The victim said the suspect then stopped him and indicated that he had a gun.

The suspect then ordered the victim to give him everything in his possession. The victim handed over his wallet and a cell phone. At that time, the suspect fled the scene, running southbound.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’0 – 6’1″ tall, weighing between 230-240 lbs. At the time of the incident, the suspect was said to be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

