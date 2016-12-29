Indianapolis drivers prepare for bursts of snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some drivers experienced an easy commute home Thursday night, but that could change as you head into work early Friday morning.

24-Hour News 8 has been tracking the road conditions in the mobile storm tracker.

Some drivers told 24-Hour News 8 they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has to offer.

“I grew up in Indiana here so I’m used to it,” said Dwight Coffman, driver. “I’m ready. I’m prepared.”

Coffman said his car is also prepared.

“I have everything in the back of my Jeep here ready blankets, shovels, ice, so I’m ready,” he said.

The snow flurries continued on and off during rush hour traffic with no major accidents to report.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is already preparing for the early morning commute.

“With this specific event, we’re going to focus primarily on our thoroughfares,” said Jennifer Hashem, DPW spokesperson. “But also on those bridges and overpasses, in places you can sometime see slicker spots developed.”

Hashem said DPW will have 16 drivers. The first group started at 3 p.m. with the second coming in at 11 p.m. DPW is urging drivers to beware of the road during the winter months.

“We just want residents to take it easy with any snow event or any weather event we just ask that they give us space to do their jobs,” she said.

Drivers, like Phylise Flagg said she’s not taking any chances on the road this winter.

“Drive slow because you never know what’s going to happen, it doesn’t always have to be you, it could be someone else,” said Flagg. “So you have to drive for yourself and everybody else.”

The National Weather Service said Indianapolis can expect to see total accumulations of an inch or less overnight.

