One Man’s Junk is Another Man’s Treasure

Your trash… his treasure! Meet Julius McQueen, Owner of Junk King Indianapolis. Julius says he’ll pick up just about everything — household goods, furniture, appliances, construction debris, etc!

About Junk King Indianapolis:

Founded in 2005, Junk King was started by two friends in a two-car garage in San Carlos, California. In 2010, the company began franchising. Today, Junk King is the second largest junk removal company in North America with 150 units and 70 franchisees. Junk King saves consumers time and money by eliminating unwanted clutter quickly and efficiently. Junk King is best known for its commitment to recycling, repurposing and reusing materials.

• Junk King is the number one rated junk removal service in North America and has a strong commitment to “green” junk removal.

• During this time of year, many people make room for new and clean out their homes, attics, garages, etc. Many of these items can be donated to local non-profits, often to be used for the holidays or be picked up by Junk King to be properly recycled.

