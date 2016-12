INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s east side Thursday evening.

IMPD Dispatch confirmed the fatal shooting. The deadly incident happened in the 7600 block of Little John Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Little is known about the fatal incident.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...