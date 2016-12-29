1 shot and killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot on the city’s near north side Thursday evening.

According to IMPD Dispatch, the victim is in critical condition and has been transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The shooting happened in the area near East 29th Street and North Talbott Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police later said that the victim did pass away as a result of the shooting.

Little is known about the shooting at this point.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...