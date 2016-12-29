1 shot and killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot on the city’s near north side Thursday evening.
According to IMPD Dispatch, the victim is in critical condition and has been transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.
The shooting happened in the area near East 29th Street and North Talbott Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Police later said that the victim did pass away as a result of the shooting.
Little is known about the shooting at this point.
