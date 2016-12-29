Starbucks offering free drink at 2 Indiana locations Thursday

Related Coverage Starbucks offering free drink in honor of 10 Days of Cheer promotion

(WISH) – Starbucks enthusiasts will be able to get a free tall espresso Thursday at two of its Indiana locations in honor of its “10 Days of Cheer” promotion.

The company is giving away a free drink to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s calling them “Pop-Up Cheer Parties.”

The two Indiana locations include:

Emerson and Main located at 1035 East Main Street in Greenwood, IN

Ironwood and State Road 23 located at 2202 South Bend Avenue, Suite A in South Bend, IN.

The store locations change each day and are posted on the Starbucks Cheer website.

It’s also offering “Cheer Cards” at some stores for discounts on drinks and food.

The 10 Days of Cheer continues through Jan. 2.

