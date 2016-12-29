Teen arrested after attacks, abduction at Castleton hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a female and attacked a woman Thursday morning at a northeast Indianapolis hotel.

Police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Northeast hotel near 82nd Street and I-69 around 6 a.m.

Police say the teen was called to the hotel by a female he met during the Castleton Mall fights earlier this week. As the two were together overnight in a third floor room, the boy sexually assaulted the female, attracting the attention of a security guard, according to police.

The boy then attacked the security guard and forced her into her own vehicle, police said.

An officer spotted the security guard in the vehicle a short time later near 34th Street and Mass. Avenue. The boy was taken into custody, police said.

The victims and suspect have not been identified.

