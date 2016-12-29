Top 10 Viral Moments of 2016, Part 2

Think you know the Top Viral Moments of 2016? Here’s 5 through 1!

5. This song makes every scene better



– Titanic once held the record for the highest grossing film of all time and is also tied for the most Oscars for any film at 11

– Celine Dion’s song, “My Heart Will Go On,” from the film is an essential part of the film and played through the ending credits but instrumental verses occasionally pop up throughout the film

– The ballad displays an immense amount of emotions, especially when the song reaches the climax

– What if all movies had this song to enhance the scene?

– Celine a Scene is a YouTube account and Facebook page that started in July to use the climax of “My Heart Will Go On” to make the important scenes even more epic and emotional

– Such examples include King Kong falling from the Empire State Building, Darth Vader killing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many more

4. Push It, Push It, Push It!



– How can you ever tell when a video is going to go viral?

– This little Vietnamese boy dances alongside five other children behind him, but he

Certainly steals the spotlight with his adorable glasses, suspenders, bowtie, and too-tight of a shirt

– How can you not smile just watching his enjoyment while getting down to O.T. Genesis’s “Push It”

3. Channing Tatum vs. Jenna Dewan Tatum



– Lip Sync Battle premiered in April of 2015 but has continued its success of viral performances of stars lip syncing to famous songs to be crowned champion for that episode

– The first episode of the second season debuted on January 7th and might be the most intense battle yet!

– Husband and wife duo Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum went head-to-head for two songs each

– For her second song, Jenna chose Genuwine’s “Pony,” to throw shade at her husband’s role as a stripper in Magic Mike, wearing the white tank top and honing those dance moves to a tee

– It all seemed like the win was locked up for Jenna until Channing came out for his final performance in full Beyonce unitard to perform “Run the World (Girls)”

– The biggest shock of the night was Beyonce coming out at the end of his performance to top it all off!

– In the end, how could there be a winner? The first, and only tie, in Lip Sync Battle was very evenly deserved

2. Chewbacca Mom laughs her way to stardom



– 37-year-old Texas mother Candace Payne was so excited about a toy she got for herself from Kohl’s

– When she puts the mask on and opens her mouth, the Chewbacca noise comes out, and she cannot contain her infectious laughter

– Her video has been viewed over 8 million times since May, and the toy was reportedly sold out of every online retailer shortly afterwards

-She appeared on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and many other special appearance

1. James Corden is late for work a lot



– English actor James Corden took over The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in March of 2015 and kicked off his famous “Carpool Karaoke” segment

– The segment really took off in 2016, with musical guests Adele (which had over 42 million views in just five days), Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michelle Obama, and many more

– the premise revolves around James explaining how he’s running late to work, so he picks up a celebrity in L.A., so they can ride in the carpool lane, so he can make it to work

– James picks up a celebrity and plays a few of their hit songs over the radio, and they sing it together (he actually holds his own against most of the stars!)

– Carpool Karaoke won a Primetime Emmy for Best Variety Special this year

