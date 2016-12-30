20 pounds of crystal meth, 100 pounds of pot seized in Noble Co. drug raid

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a major investigation in Noble County that culminated in a warrant being served at a rural home Thursday.

20 pounds of crystal meth, 100 pounds of marijuana, 50 to 60 firearms and $80,000 in cash were seized.

Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp said the meth seizure is the largest ever in Noble County and one of the largest ever in the state of Indiana, if not the largest.

The crystal meth and marijuana have an estimated street value of over $1 million.

Authorities disclosed details of the investigation during a Friday morning news conference.

The investigation involved the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Ligonier Police Department, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Four adults were taken into custody after the warrant was served at 8 a.m. Thursday morning a few miles outside Ligonier at 11405 North, State Road 5.

The four adults have been identified as:

Mark Morr, 47

Sherry Morr, 47

Justin Morr, 19

Vanessa Salas, 21

All four are being held in the Noble County Jail without bond and charges are pending.

Two juveniles at the home were placed in the custody of child services.

Multiple dirt bikes and ATVs were also found at the home and some of those appear to have been stolen.

