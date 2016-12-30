$420M recycling center, refinery to bring hundreds of jobs to Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A $420 million investment in Carroll County is one step closer to becoming a reality. That’s after the county council passed tax abatements for a new recycling center and a new diesel refinery in Camden. The project also aims to bring in hundreds of local jobs.

Now that the project has been approved, the owners of GEP Fuel and Energy plan to get started soon.

However, this comes after the council tabled the tax abatement a few weeks ago. Council members said the company asked them to move on an impossible timeline.

Now that the two 10-year abatements have been approved, the county and company are looking ahead.

The building will be built near State Road 75, just south of Camden.

The company plans to invest $420 million into the project and the abatements total $12.9 million.

The company is also planning to bring in 250 jobs to Carroll County.

Vice President Troy Flowers said he is hoping to fill most of those jobs with local employees.

“We have already had a lot of people send in resumes and local companies have wanted to work with us. We will look at those first,” said Flowers. “We have some engineering folks that we’re going to draw from the Lafayette area and from Purdue University.”

Flowers said they’re looking to hire 100 to 150 construction workers to build the facilities. He said the permanent jobs will mostly be stable, highly paid tech positions.

Flowers said the recycling center will be the largest, privately held recycling center in the country.

The plan is start to construction by May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...