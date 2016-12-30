Arrests made in connection to a fatal Nov. shooting

Billy Holmes has been arrested in connection to a fatal Nov. 29 shooting. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made two arrests in connection to a fatal Nov. shooting.

According to IMPD, 22-year-old Gerald Tyree and Billy Holmes, 24, have both been arrested for the shooting death of 25-year-old Eric Ballard.

Police initially responded around 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 to the 5000 block of Audrey Circle for reports of a person shot. After arriving on scene, a victim, later identified as Ballard, was discovered suffering inside an apartment from at least one gunshot wound. Ballard was pronounced dead on scene by responding medical personnel.

Gerald Tyree has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 29, 2016. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
Arrests warrants were later issued for both Tyree and Holmes for the deadly shooting. Police said Tyree was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Dec. 19 and later Holmes turned himself into police on Dec. 29.

Holmes faces preliminary charges for murder, robbery and assisting a criminal. Tyree has been preliminary charged with murder and robbery.

