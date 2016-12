AVON, Ind. (WISH) – A Chick-fil-A in Avon is offering buy one get one free on the entire menu Friday, but there’s a catch.

Everything purchased from the menu at 10791 East US 36 on Friday, will be free in 2017 if you bring your receipt.

In addition, the promotion is special because the company is giving away four golden tickets that win you Chik-fil-A for a year throughout the day on Friday.

The deal is from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

