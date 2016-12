INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The children at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health celebrated the New Year Friday afternoon.

Many of those children will not be able to make it home to celebrate the New Year, so the hospital brought the party to them.

The hospital held its annual New Year’s Eve party Friday.

Staff, patients and their families watched the Riley Red Wagon drop from the fourth floor of the hospital.

