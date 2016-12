How DO you pick? We can’t, so we let The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd do it for us. Here are his picks for Top 10 movies of 2016.

1. Hell or High Water

2. The Birth of a Nation

3. A Monster Calls

4. Everybody Wants Some!!

5. Manchester By the Sea

6. Sing Street

7. Fences

8. Kubo and the Two Strings

9. Deadpool



10. Patriots Day

