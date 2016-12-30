Columbus Police Dept. warn of phone scam

COLUMBUS,Ind. (WISH) – Police in Columbus are warning residents of a scam that is going around.

According to the Columbus Police Department, they were contacted by someone who said they received a call from an individual seeking donations for the “CPD junior police camp.”

Columbus Police said the scammer claimed to be representing their department. CPD said they do not have a junior police camp and do not ask for money over the phone.

Police ask that if you receive such a phone call to just simply hang up.

